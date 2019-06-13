CinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

GALLERY;Disha Patani turns 26, Here are some pictures of her you could not resist

Jun 13, 2019, 12:08 pm IST
1 minute read

The most fittest actress in the nation would be Disha Patani and there is nno doubt in it. The Yrapeze artist as seen in the Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’, where her performance has been applauded by one all.

The video and fitness footages inspires many of her millions of fans and the followers on her Instagram

Her fanfollowers are increasing also withshort time.

One of the major reasons behind her ever-increasing popularity is that she is beautiful and fit! She is one of those rare actresses in Bollywood who works hard for her own stunts and one may not even want to miss out on that on screen.

 

 

 

