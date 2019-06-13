IAF aircraft crash; 13 dead bodies found

13 bodies of AN-32 aircraft passengers have found. In the search, the black box of the aircraft was also found. The passengers include 8 army personals and 5 civilians.

There are three Malayalees among the dead. Corporal N K Sherin a native of Kannur, Sergeant Anoop Kumar, a native of Anchal, Squadron Leader Vinod, a native of Peringadoor in Thrissur, are among the deceased.

The wreckage was found only eight days after the aircraft went missing. The aircraft took off from Assam’s Jorgut to Arunachal Pradesh’s Mechuka. The Russian made AN 32 aircraft lost contact in half an hour after the take-off.

Mechuka situates 35 kilometres away from China. Air Force contacted the family members of the deceased. The wreckage was found 20 km’s away from the route of aircraft.