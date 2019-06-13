Latest NewsIndia

IAF aircraft crash; 13 dead bodies found

Jun 13, 2019, 07:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

13 bodies of AN-32 aircraft passengers have found. In the search, the black box of the aircraft was also found. The passengers include 8 army personals and 5 civilians.

There are three Malayalees among the dead. Corporal N K Sherin a native of Kannur, Sergeant Anoop Kumar, a native of Anchal, Squadron Leader Vinod, a native of Peringadoor in Thrissur, are among the deceased.

The wreckage was found only eight days after the aircraft went missing. The aircraft took off from Assam’s Jorgut to Arunachal Pradesh’s Mechuka. The Russian made AN 32 aircraft lost contact in half an hour after the take-off.

Mechuka situates 35 kilometres away from China. Air Force contacted the family members of the deceased. The wreckage was found 20 km’s away from the route of aircraft.

Tags

Related Articles

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking ban on ‘Blue Whale’ game today

Sep 15, 2017, 08:50 am IST

These are Controversial Pics of Vijay Mallya with Bollywood Celebrities

Nov 21, 2018, 02:38 pm IST

Bollywood stars who made their mark in Hollywood

Jan 21, 2018, 02:57 pm IST

Man builds bridge with his own savings

Jun 6, 2019, 08:34 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close