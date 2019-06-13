Latest NewsNEWSSports

If you are hard core MS Dhoni fan you will get food for free from this hotel

Jun 13, 2019, 06:50 am IST
YOU need not have to pay the bill for you food from this hotel if you are a hard core fan of M S Dhoni. The hotel which is under the ownership of Shambhu Bose in Alipurduar district of West Bengal has even named the hotel ‘MS Dhoni hotel.

Shambhu provides free food or MS Dhoni fans who visit his restaurant.

This Durga Puja (festival), we will complete two years. Everyone here knows this place well and come to eat here. Ask anybody around for the Dhoni hotel — there’s no way you can miss it,”  Shambhu asserted to media.

” He is like no other. I have loved him since I was a child. The way he is and the way he plays the game of cricket is stuff that legends are made of. He is an inspiration to me.” This was what he said when he was MS Dhoni.

It has to be noted that Posters of M S Dhoni can be seen everywhere on the Hotel.

I know my dream will never come true, but if I get to meet him someday, I will request him to come to my humble eatery. I know he likes bhat macch (rice and fish curry),” said Bose. He wishes that Dhoni could be coming one day to meet him and have food from his hotel

