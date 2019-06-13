India’s Adani Enterprises gets approval for controversial coal mine in this country

The Indian Adani Enterprises has received a green signal for the new construction of a controversial coal mine in outback Australia.

The decision came after the state government approved a final permit on ground water management.

Adani has asserted that his company is ready for the construction work and the same will start within days.

Reports have asserted that company will produce 8-10 million of thermal coal a year, and costs up to 1.5 billion.

The approval comes as other developed nations step up strategies to meet Paris Agreement emissions targets, and as many banks and insurers scale back exposure to coal and to new thermal coal mines in particular.

The thermal coal is mainly used for power generation and is being increasingly replaced by renewable energy sources.