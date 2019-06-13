KeralaLatest News

Kochi Metro will be extended to Thrippunithura

Jun 13, 2019
The Kerala state cabinet has issued sanction to extend the Kochi Metro to Thrippunithura. The cabinet has issued an administrative sanction to this. The project will cost around Rs.356 crore. The metro will be extended from SN junction to Thrippunithura bus depot.

Not Aluvaa;This place is the venue for Kochi Metro launch

The Kochi metro was inaugurated on June 19, 2017. The first phase of the metro is from Aluva to Palarivattom. The second phase Palarivattom to Maharajas college was on October 3.

The cabinet has also announced that 27 railway overbridges will be constructed in the state. The MOU for this will be signed with Railway. The cabinet also issued sanction to Cherppulasherry bypass.

