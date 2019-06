A motorcyclist has been killed after a tree fell on him. The shocking incident occurred in Naraingarh–Kala Amb area on NH-72. Ambala on Wednesday.

The tree which was uprooted due to high-speed wind fell on Aman Saini, a resident of Trilokpur in Himachal Pradesh who was travelling by there in a scooter.

Aman was on his way to Kala Amb from Naraingarh. When he was crossing Hamidpur village, a huge eucalyptus tree got uprooted and fell on him.