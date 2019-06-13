KeralaLatest News

Over 100 booked for objectionable post on CM Pinrayi Vijayan

Jun 13, 2019, 06:26 am IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday in state assembly said that 119 people have been booked for derogatory posts against the CM on social media since the government assumed charge. This comes after Prashant Kanojia, a journalist, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for objectionable comments against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kerala CM’s statement comes after the Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said that around 149 people have been arrested in the state for posting remarks against Vijayan. “What is happening in Kerala is similar to the developments in Uttar Pradesh ruled by Yogi Adityanath,” Chennithala said.

