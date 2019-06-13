CinemaLatest News

Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho Official Teaser Out : Watch Here

Jun 13, 2019, 02:35 pm IST
Saaho is directed by Sujeeth who earlier helmed Run Raja Run starring Prabhas in the year 2014. Ever since the film was announced, most people expressed their concern over a young director like Sujeeth directing a huge-budgeted film like Saaho. However, now with the teaser, seems like the director has done a brilliant job. Saaho looks like a film full of energy and a true big-screen treat.

The makers of Saaho have unveiled the film’s teaser today, amid high expectations. The teaser is mind-blowing with high-octane stunt sequences. The one-minute-long teaser does not give away the story but promises a lot of action.

From cars and bikes flying in the air to bloodshed, Saaho has everything. We can also see a glimpse of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor taking on a bunch of villains in a gunfight.

The teaser doesn’t have too many dialogues and the composers have used haunting music to convey the emotions.

Here’s the teaser:

