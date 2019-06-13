Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho Official Teaser Out : Watch Here

Saaho is directed by Sujeeth who earlier helmed Run Raja Run starring Prabhas in the year 2014. Ever since the film was announced, most people expressed their concern over a young director like Sujeeth directing a huge-budgeted film like Saaho. However, now with the teaser, seems like the director has done a brilliant job. Saaho looks like a film full of energy and a true big-screen treat.

The makers of Saaho have unveiled the film’s teaser today, amid high expectations. The teaser is mind-blowing with high-octane stunt sequences. The one-minute-long teaser does not give away the story but promises a lot of action.

From cars and bikes flying in the air to bloodshed, Saaho has everything. We can also see a glimpse of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor taking on a bunch of villains in a gunfight.

The teaser doesn’t have too many dialogues and the composers have used haunting music to convey the emotions.

Here’s the teaser: