The trailer of ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ released

Jun 13, 2019, 10:04 pm IST
The trailer of yet to release Tamil film ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ starring Tamil superstar Ajith has been released. The film is a remake of critically acclaimed Hindi film ‘Pink’.

Ajith reprising Amitabh Bachchan’s role from the original. Shraddha Srinath is essaying the role done by Taapsee Pannu. Bollywood actress Vidya Balan’s is making her debut in Tamil. She is doing the role of Ajith’s wife. Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin is also making a guest appearance in a song.

The film is directed by H.Vinoth. The film is produced by Bollywood producer Bonney Kapoor. The film will hit screens on August 10.

