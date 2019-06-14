BJP social media cell members arrested for abusing Cheif Minister

BJP social media cell members have been arrested by police for insulting and abusing BJP chief ministers in Assam and Tripura.

The BJP social media cell member Neethu Bohra was arrested for posting abusive comments and communal statements against Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonewal.

Neethu a native of Moregaw in Assam. Three others have been booked by police for the same crime. Neethu has commented that the chief minister is incapable of protecting Assam people from illegal migrants. He also accused that CM is responsible for this.

In Tripura, a BJP sympathizer and member of social media cell of BJP Hemanth Baruva was arrested in Tripura. Earlier a man named Anupam Paul was arrested from New Delhi for spreading fake news about Cheif Minister Biplab Dev Burman’s family life. Hemanth is arrested in connection with this.