Latest NewsIndia

BJP social media cell members arrested for abusing Cheif Minister

Jun 14, 2019, 06:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP social media cell members have been arrested by police for insulting and abusing BJP chief ministers in Assam and Tripura.

The BJP social media cell member Neethu Bohra was arrested for posting abusive comments and communal statements against Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonewal.

Neethu a native of Moregaw in Assam. Three others have been booked by police for the same crime. Neethu has commented that the chief minister is incapable of protecting Assam people from illegal migrants. He also accused that CM is responsible for this.

In Tripura, a BJP sympathizer and member of social media cell of BJP Hemanth Baruva was arrested in Tripura. Earlier a man named Anupam Paul was arrested from New Delhi for spreading fake news about Cheif Minister Biplab Dev Burman’s family life. Hemanth is arrested in connection with this.

Tags

Related Articles

nita ambani on son's wedding with daughter of diamon merchant'

Nita Ambani’s reaction on son’s wedding with daughter of a diamond merchant

Mar 12, 2018, 06:14 pm IST

Pakisthan Supreme Court against Govt Authorities for having no idols in Hindu Temples

Dec 13, 2017, 05:37 pm IST

Opposition unites at Karunanidhi’s birthday party

Jun 4, 2017, 10:14 am IST

BJP MP Savitribai Phule resigns from party

Dec 6, 2018, 04:34 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close