Employee shot dead during armed robbery in bank

An employee of Muthoot Finance Corp in Nashik was shot dead when four dacoits carried out an armed robbery. The dead has been identified as Saju Samuel of Arunoottimangalam of Mavelikkara. Another Keralite sustained serious injuries.

The incident happened Friday morning at 11.30 am when Saju working in Mumbai had gone to Nashik branch for auditing. His body is kept at Nashik Civil Hospital. His relative there said the body will be brought to Mumbai today and it will be embalmed tomorrow and brought to Kerala.

The masked robbers barged into the company’s office in Untwadi area, opened fire to scare the staffers and customers. This happened when the auditing was going on. They then seized the mobile phone and other valuable items and later grabbed a large amount of cash and decamped. Saju was shot at when he tried to oppose their move. Saju Samuel was the system administrator of the bank.