Encounter between Militants and security forces in Pulwama

An encounter had broke out between the Militant groups and the security forces in the Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

The incidnet happened on Friday morning.

Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Brobunduna area of Awantipora in the district in south Kashmir after receiving intelligence input about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

The militants who were searching the are were attacked by gun fire by the militants according to the official report.

The official asserted exchange of firing was going on.