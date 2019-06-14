Latest NewsNEWSSports

England vs West Indies; ICC World Cup 2019: England win the toss opted to field

Jun 14, 2019, 02:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

England captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and have opted to field first against West Indies.

England is one among the strongest contestants in the ICC World cup 2019. West Indies have been on fire over the last few months. Who will win today ? Let the fight begin.

West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Oshane Thomas

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

