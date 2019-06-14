“Hope PM Modi will use his authority to resolve all differences between IND and PAK” says Imran Khan

Pakistan’s relationship with India is at “lowest point” asserted the Prime Minister Imran Khan. He has even said made the point clear that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will use his “authoritative power” to resolve all differences, including the Kashmir issue.

Khan and Modi are in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek for the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

“At the moment, our bilateral relationship with India is, probably, at its lowest point,” he asserted in an interview to Russian news agency Sputnik before heading to Bishkek.

Imran Khan has also made it cleat that the three small wars have caused great damage to both the nations and that now which caused to wrestle with poverty.

The Ministry of External Affairs last week said that no bilateral meetings had been planned between Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Khan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Khan has twice written to Prime Minister Modi, seeking resumption of dialogue on all issues, including on Kashmir.