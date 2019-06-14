Mission Shakti, Chandrayaan-2 was blocked by Congress Govt ,says DRDO Scientist

Former DRDO scientist Ravi Kumar Gupta has made a sensational claim about the Congress Govt about Mission Shakti.

Gupta has said that India was capable of launching Mission Shakti in 2012 but the then UPA government didn’t give them the nod to do the testing.

“When we had successfully tested ballistic missile defence. The technology needed for destroying the ballistic missile defence is needed to destroy satellites in space. Dr VK Saraswat who was the DRDO chief in 2012 had told the media that we can make an anti-missile satellite. He said that we have the technology needed for it but we did not have the government sanction. We continued with the studies and simulations. I beleive we could have done the Mission Shakti in 2012. There is no doubt that whatever we have achieved in 2019 we could have done in 2012 and our stature in the world would have been improved then,” he said.

In an exclusive interview to Republic on Thursday, Madhavan Nair stated that the Chandrayaan-2 mission got delayed because the then Dr Manmohan Singh-led UPA-2 government at that time (2009-2014) decided to go with a Mars mission and diverted the preparations to that mission even as all approvals were in place. Furthermore, he revealed that certain “political uncertainties” delayed the space program.

The Modi government has approved the Chandrayaan-2 and the Gaganyaan missions.

Chandrayaan-2, India’s second mission to the moon, will launch on July 15 at 2.51 am on board the GSLV MK-III vehicle from the spaceport of Sriharikota. The Centre on Thursday also made a huge announcement that India will send its first indigenous manned space mission in 2022 in the year. In the same news briefing, ISRO chief K Sivan said that India is planning to have its own space station.