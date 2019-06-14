SHOCKING: Groom who refused to accept dowry gets this from this from the in-laws

What likely will happen when a groom in India says he doesn’t need any dowry. The amount of gold that the bride may wear will increase or a secret bank account will be opened or in other hand a car will be often handed to him not as dowry but as a special gift.

Suryakanta Barik, a 30-year-old English teacher from West Bengal’s East Midnapore, was also handed a similar gift by his bride’s family after he informed them of his disagreement with the concept of dowry.

The family applauded his forward thinking and presented him nothing like gold or cash.

But to surprise him he was greeted with thousand books on his special day. being the voracious reader he became happy.,obviously right ?

“I want to build a small library at my home that will be accessible to my neighbours too,” an excited Suryakanta was quoted.

Giving and accepting dowry is punishable in India under the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961. However, it is an enormously popular custom across all castes and communities.