SHOCKING: “PAK ordered Suicide attack in Anantnag, tries to disrupt peace in valley by resorting attacks says J&K Governor

Jun 14, 2019, 09:55 am IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has asserted that the Suicide attack that happened in the Anantag district was carried out on behalf and knowledge of Pakistan.

The J&K governor was having a open discussion with the media regarding the incident.

“Pakistan ordered yesterday’s fidayeen attack. Whenever there is peace in the Valley, Pakistan tries to disrupt it by resorting to such attacks.” he asserted.

He has also asserted that the the LS elections were not conducted in peace due to the turmoils from the PAK militants.

Five CRPF troopers were killed in the recent suicide attack on the town. The incident happened on Wednesday.

