SHOCKING REPORTS; POCSO cases continues to rise alarmingly in Kerala;Details Inside

The cases which are registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POSCO continue are rising in the state according to the reports.

The data are available on the Police Website.

It has been asserted that till April, there were 1,156 cases which was 907 in the last year on same period. The total number last year was 3,179.

More cases are now getting reported as a result of child welfare committees and Child-line holding awareness campaigns. However, many cases still go unreported, as parents fear the stigma.

Reports confirm that the highest number of cases was rejesterd in March and the lowest in January .

Malapuram topped the districts with 176 cases which is followed by Thriruvananthapuram 147 cases.

Over 5,600 POCSO cases are still pending trial in the state.

Unofficial data say verdicts came in about 530 POCSO cases tried between 2013 and 2016, but only 70 went in favour of victims. Over 85 per cent got acquitted when hardly 15 per cent got convicted.