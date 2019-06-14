Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

WB BJP says Law and order in the state is collapsed over these issues

Jun 14, 2019
Saraswati Das a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker,  was allegedly shot dead by miscreants in Basirhat in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

The BJP has also calimed that Das, a house wife was killed by the TMC Congress goons.

Saraswati Das, BJP worker was brutally shot dead by TMC goons in Basirhat. Law and order has totally collapsed in West Bengal where no one is safe. Mamata Banerjee is also Home Minister of West Bengal,” asserted in the official Twitter page of BJP WB Unit.

It has been asserted that the deceased Das had played a significant role in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election

