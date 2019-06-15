Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Council meeting of NITI Aayog at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today; Mamata, KCR to skip

Jun 15, 2019, 01:48 pm IST
Today, PM Modi will be making start of the Fifth governing council meeting of NITI Aayog at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

NITI Aayog will be meeting for the first time after the NDA government came to power in the second time,

The main agenda for the meeting will be the Agrarian crisis, internal security with a special focus on Maoist-affected areas in the nation.

According to the information reported by NDTV Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, union ministers and senior officials will be taking part in the meeting.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has refused to attend the meeting.

NITI Aayog last met on June 17 in the previous year.

