He may or may not delete my photograph”; Prakash Raj tweets unpleasant encounter with fan’s husband in Kashmir

Prakash Raj is considered to one among those actors who has a vocal in Political Opinions. He is one among those too who had been verbally trolled for his stark political stand.

Now the actor has taken to the Twitter about the incident that he has suffered duriing recently.

Praksash Raj is currently at Kashmir for the sake of shooting of his new film.

Duiring the free time a lady and her daughter had approached Prakash Raj for clicking a photo with him. The lady’s husband enterd and abused her for taking a picture with the actor because he had criticized prime minister Narendra Modi several times.

A moment in Kashmir… Why do we HURT the ones we LOVE for someone else ?? Why do we HATE because we differ ?? #justasking pic.twitter.com/RurmY369Kd — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 15, 2019

Prakash Raj tweeted, “a SOLID SLAP on my face ..as More ABUSE..TROLL..and HUMILIATION come my way..I WILL STAND MY GROUND ..My RESOLVE to FIGHT for SECULAR INDIA will continue..A TOUGH JOURNEY AHEAD HAS JUST BEGUN ..THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO WERE WITH ME IN THIS JOURNEY. …. JAI HIND (sic)” regarding his loss on the LS Election 2019