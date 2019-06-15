‘Kabir Singh’ was emotionally, physically challenging: Shahid

Shahid Kapoor has now asserted that working on the sets of Kabir Singh was extremely challenging for him -emotionally and Physically.
The actor is seen in three avatar in the film a college-going boy, one with short hair, and another in an angry mood and a bearded look and ruffled hairdo.
“Kabir Singh has been an extremely challenging film for me emotionally and physically. Since I had three distinct looks in the film, I had to transform myself to quite an extent,” Shahid said in a statement. “I had to smoke cigarettes and grow my beard. However, since my character demanded it, I did not think twice before doing what my director wanted me to do. I like doing roles that challenge me,” he added.
The film is produced b Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde,
Kabir singh is all set for its release on June 21.
The film is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga
