Kapil Dev unveils world’s largest cricket bat in attempt for Guinness World Record

Former India captain and the first Indian captain to lift an ICC Cricket World Cup for the country – Kapil Dev unveiled the largest cricket bat (made using willow in accordance with ICC standards) that measured over 51 feet and weighed 6.6tons and presided over the event where a Guinness World Record was created at the Phoenix Marketcity and Palladium in Chennai.

Speaking at the event the former India captain and coach said, ‘I want this bat to remain in the city, let all cricketers who played for India come and sign the bat. The bat must remain in Chennai city as an expression of the people’s love.

Rahul Soni, whose team was responsible for crafting the massive bat said, ‘while creating this bat we kept in mind authenticity and ICC guidelines were followed. It is an extrapolated version of the very same bat that is in use. Look and feel is like that of an exact replica and structural stability is such that it can withstand the harsh outdoor environment.

Responding to WION on how cricket and World Cup has evolved since his heydays Kapil Dev said, ‘the Game is changing, although the sixes and fours remain the same, players now have become more professional. During our days we were even happy to have a single meal, but today there are special diets, food guides and players decide what to eat. Sport in India is becoming professional, parents say if you’re not good in studies to become a sportsman whereas 45 years back it was never this way. Hats off to the media for giving mileage to sports people.’

Commenting on the occasion Ms. Pooja Patti, Center Director, Phoenix Market City and Palladium said, ‘The idea is to give a lifetime experience for our patrons and ardent cricket fans across the city. This is our way to cheer on, show support and boost the morale of Team India as they participate in the ICC World Cup’. Besides setting up AR and VR booths at the mall to give cricket enthusiasts a surreal experience, live screenings of all the matches are being organized, she added.