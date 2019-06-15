They brought her with brothers’ love… A story that could move you

Her brother might have killed by the terrorist but she had a lot more brothers to accompany her to her marriage hall.

Jyothi Prakash Nirala was the only support of his family. He was murdered during a fight with the terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir in 2018. He had four sisters. The army decided to marry off his sister. The soldiers donated 500 rupees each and handed over a sum of 5 lakh rupees to the family. More than giving money the colleagues of Jyothi stood by the family throughout the function.

They brought her sister to the hall showing a fraternal gesture. Jyothi’s sister walked through their hands as per the custom. Jyothi received Asok Chakra posthumously for his service. He killed 5 terrorists before succumbing to death