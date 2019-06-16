Latest NewsLife Style

'Andwemet': A new dating app for Urban Indians above 30

Jun 16, 2019, 07:40 pm IST
A new dating app for urban Indian over the age of 30 has been launched. The new app is titled as ‘Andwemet’. The app will be available in India, USA, Singapore, Hongkong and Australia.

The app has a registration process which will take around 20 minutes. You have to fill essential details like phone number and other personal details. And a user will also need to go through a series of questionnaires relating to what they are seeking in a relationship, expectations from partner, and qualities that define the user. And at last, the user also has to upload an ID issued by the government.

