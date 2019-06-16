ICC World Cup: India set a victory target of 337

In cricket, the ‘Team India’ has set a victory target of 337 against the arch-rival Pakistan in ICC World Cup Cricket at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The Pakistan team who has won the toss has opted to field first and sent the Indian to team to bat.

For India, Rohit Sharma scored a magnificent century. Sharma hit 140 off 113 balls. It was his second century of the tournament and 24th ODI hundred overall. Indian captain Virat Kohli scored 77 while K L Rahul made 57. India scored 336 for 5 in stipulated 50 overs. For Pakistan, Mohammad Aamir took 3 wickets.

India is currently fourth in the 10-team points table with five points. Pakistan is ninth with three points. If India won today’s match it will make easy the team’s chance to reach semi.