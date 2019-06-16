“If required, a law will be enacted for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya” says Keshav Maurya

The Deputy Chef Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has asserted tat a law will be enacted for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Deputy chief minister went Ayodhya to attend the closing ceremony of the nine-day birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

“There are two ways to resolve the Ram Mandir issue. One is through court and another is by dialogue between the parties (Hindu and Muslim litigants).” told Maurya on the occasion.

If required, then law will be enacted for construction of Ram temple,” he added.

“Former PM (the late) Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s prophecy has come true and the BJP has won more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha. Soon, other issues will also be resolved,” said Maurya further on he added.