IND vs PAK ; Pak won the toss and chose to bowl ;India starts a calm start

Jun 16, 2019, 03:29 pm IST
Pak captain Sarfaraz has won the toss and decided to bowl against India in the ongoing match .

He has asserted that as the raining weather prevails, it would be good to choose bowling first since they
have quality spinners.

India has brought Vijay Shankar replacing injured Shikkar, but not for long.

When 5 overs are spend , India scores 20 out of no loss.

Rahul has scored 6 and Rohit 14 respectively after the walk out to open the match

 

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali/Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

