Metro Man’s warning to PM Modi; Details Inside

E Sreedharan who was the former Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the reports asserted by Hindu, DMRC ex-chief E Sreedharan asked Narendra Modi to “not agree” with the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) new proposal,.

The AAP government has recently announced that the bus rides and Delhi Metro rides will be free for women.

According to the report, E Sreedharan — who is currently a principal adviser to the DMRC — said that PM Narendra Modi’s “personal intervention” was required in the matter.