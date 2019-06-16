Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Metro Man’s warning to PM Modi; Details Inside

Jun 16, 2019, 01:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

E Sreedharan who was the former Delhi Metro Rail Corporation  (DMRC) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It has been asserted that in the letter he has asked Narendra Modi to disagree’ with Delhi government’s proposal for providing free Metro ride to women.

According to the reports asserted by Hindu, DMRC ex-chief E Sreedharan asked Narendra Modi to “not agree” with the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) new proposal,.

The AAP government has recently announced that the bus rides and Delhi Metro rides will be free for women.

According to the report, E Sreedharan — who is currently a principal adviser to the DMRC — said that PM Narendra Modi’s “personal intervention” was required in the matter.

Tags

Related Articles

drugs nabbed

20 kgs of drugs found; peddlers arrested in secret operations

Apr 25, 2018, 06:21 am IST

Military confirms mass Rohingya grave found

Jan 10, 2018, 08:27 pm IST

PM Modi, Amit Shah meet LK Advani

May 24, 2019, 11:05 am IST

Iraq declares total victory over ISIS

Jul 11, 2017, 12:29 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close