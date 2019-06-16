Parliament’s budget session to begin tomorrow

The budget session of parliament will begin from tomorrow. This will be the first parliament session after the new government was sworn in. The session will last for 40 days. The union budget will be presented during this session. An all-party meeting has been called today for the smooth functioning of the parliament.

The session will end on July 26. On 17,18 the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected MP’s will take place. The new Lok Sabha speaker will be elected on 19. The president will address the Indian parliament on 20. The financial survey report will be submitted on the parliament on July 4. The union budget 2019-2020 will be presented by the union finance minister on July 5.