Suman Rao: Know more about new Miss India

Suman Rao from Rajasthan was crowned as Miss India 2019. Suman aged 20 was born on November 23, 1999. She has been earlier crowned as the Miss India Rajasthan 2019.

She will represent India in the Miss World 2019 that is going to take place in Pattaya, Bangkok in the month of December 2019. During Miss India 2019 competition, she also won the Miss Rampwalk award.

Suman, who was born in Rajasthan was brought up in Mumbai. She is currently pursuing a Charted Accountancy course from New Delhi along with B.Com.

Suman who loves basketball has played many matches before. She was the first runner up in 2018 Miss Navi Mumbai.