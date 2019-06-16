Iran’s parliament speaker Ali Larijani today hinted that the US could be behind the ‘suspicious’ tanker attacks’ in the Gulf of Oman. He accused that the US may do this to put more pressure on Iran.

Iran’s parliament speaker Ali Larijani told this to the MP’s. The suspicious actions against the oil tankers seem to complement the economic sanctions against Iran considering that the US has not achieved any results from them, he informed the parliament members.

He backed his claim by saying there had been a precedent during World War II, when Americans targeted their own ships near Japan to create an excuse for hostility.

A Japanese-owned tanker, the Kokuka Courageous, and a Norwegian-operated one, the Front Altair, were attacked on Thursday and left ablaze as they were passing through the Gulf of Oman.

The US has blamed that Iran was behind the attack.