Left Supporter Who Complained Against P.K Sasi Submits Her Resignation

The left had suffered an embarrassing defeat in the Loksabha elections just concluded and one of the biggest shocks they had was from Palakkad constituency which was considered to be a strong bastion of the Left. M.B Rajesh was expected to make a smooth sail but lost the election and in the party’s analysis for the possible causes for the defeat, one of the reasons that came up was the sexual abuse case of left leader P.K Sasi.

Now, weeks later, the left it seems has not learned their lessons and the woman who complained against him has submitted her resignation, protesting against the vengeful act of the organization towards all who supported her.

The leaders who submitted the plaintiff has been relegated and a leader who tried to defame her on social media has been made the district vice president.

Earlier, CPI(M) in Kerala had suspended its Shoranur MLA, PK Sasi after sexual harassment charges leveled by a woman party worker against him were found true by the party committee. The suspension was for six months from the party’s primary membership. The punishment was announced on November 26.

It was found that he had conversed with a woman worker “in a manner not befitting a party leader”.