Malayalis Cannot Stop Trolling Pakistan For their Loss in World Cup. Check Out these Trolls

Indian cricket team has continued their domination against Pakistan in World Cups, thrashing the neighbors by 89 runs(DLS method). Indian top 3 fired with the bat and their bowling attack picked up wickets at crucial intervals. Rohit Sarma led the way with an amazing century 140(113) and despite its star bowler Bhuvaneswar Kumar being ruled out due to an injury, Vijay Sankar and Hardik Pandya stepped up. Kuldeep Yadav picked up two crucial wickets.

Malayali’s known for their humour sense couldn’t stop themselves from celebrating the victory in the way they know best- through trolls. Check out some of these trolls which is sure to tickle some funny bones.

Troll courtesy: Troll Cricket Malayalam. Troll made by Dev Neelamkavil?

courtesy: Troll Cricket Malayalam. Troll made by:Rudhra Dev

courtesy: Troll Cricket Malayalam. Troll made by: Sangeeth Mohan

courtesy: Troll Cricket Malayalam. Troll made by: Sreekanth Srk

courtesy: Troll Cricket Malayalam. Troll made by: Vipin

courtesy: Troll Cricket Malayalam. Troll made by: Vishal Venu

courtesy: Troll Cricket Malayalam. Troll made by: Déèshîk Øútzz