Sania Mirza gets trolled for Shoaib Malik’s ‘Golden Duck’ : Watch Video

Shoaib Malik came into bat with Pakistan reeling at 129/4 in the 27th over. He came into bat after Mohammed Hafeez was dismissed. It was a back of a length delivery from Hardik Pandya around off and Shoaib Malik chopped it on to the stumps. He was trying to play it with soft hands as the ball deflects right on to the stumps. Once he was dismissed, fans unnecessarily started roasting Sania Mirza. Sania Mirza is Shoaib’s wife and an ace Indian tennis player.

