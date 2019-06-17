Latest NewsSports

Sania Mirza gets trolled for Shoaib Malik’s ‘Golden Duck’ : Watch Video

Jun 17, 2019, 07:51 am IST
Less than a minute

Shoaib Malik came into bat with Pakistan reeling at 129/4 in the 27th over. He came into bat after Mohammed Hafeez was dismissed. It was a back of a length delivery from Hardik Pandya around off and Shoaib Malik chopped it on to the stumps. He was trying to play it with soft hands as the ball deflects right on to the stumps. Once he was dismissed, fans unnecessarily started roasting Sania Mirza. Sania Mirza is Shoaib’s wife and an ace Indian tennis player.

https://www.icc-cricket.com/video/1247805

 

Tags

Related Articles

Case registered against SP leader Azam Khan for provocative speech

Apr 3, 2019, 11:58 am IST
Celebrities

Celebrities at Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s wedding; See Pics

Dec 13, 2018, 01:18 pm IST

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu begins India visit Today

Jan 14, 2018, 08:17 am IST
Kevin Neenu

Honour Killing in Kerala; Wife Admitted to Hospital After Husband Found Murdered

May 28, 2018, 03:28 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close