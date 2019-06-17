Latest NewsIndia

“Your Words are Valuable, Need Not Bother About Numbers”: P.M Modi Consoles Opposition

Jun 17, 2019, 02:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP had secured an overwhelming victory in the Loksabha elections, taking 303 seats and the party was in serious contention in another 72 constituencies where it was the runner-up. The opposition has cut a sorry picture with a limited number of seats, but P.M Modi has some words of consolation for them.

As the 17th Loksabha began, P.M Modi while speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House, said, “Every word of the opposition is valuable… The Opposition need not bother about their numbers. I hope they speak actively and participate in the house proceedings”.

The monsoon session has started today with PM Modi and other members taking the oath.

