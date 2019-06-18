Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

‘How many wickets have fallen ? Health Minister asks during meeting on encephalitis; Details Inside

Jun 18, 2019, 09:15 am IST
In the current situation where Encephalitis syndrome is rising in the state of Bihar, the state Health Minister could not control his urge to ask and get detail about the India-Pakistan Cricket match during the meeting with the central ministers over the outbreak of the disease.

He was seated beside Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Pandey asked ” How many wickets have fallen ?

Indian has made a glorious victory against Pakistan by 89 runs in Manchester.

Death toll due to encephalitis raised to 104 on Monday according to the official report.

Many families of those admitted have alleged irregularities and lack of medical facilities at the government-run institutions.

Both the state and central governments are stepping up efforts to combat the  threat.

