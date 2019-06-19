Iceland Cricket Ridicules Rashid Khan, Here is How Players Responded

Eoin Morgan was in a different mood yesterday as he smashed 148 runs off 71 balls against Afghanistan in a World Cup match. In his record-breaking batting, the England captain smashed 17 sixes providing awesome entertainment to the audience and setting a new record.

Morgan went past the previous best of 16, jointly held by Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and Rohit Sharma, and England’s total of 25 sixes also set a new record for any team in an ODI inning.

Interestingly, it was Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s best bowler who suffered the most at the hands of Morgan. Rashid suffered the worst bowling figures of 110 runs in 9.2 overs. His spell is now the costliest in the history of World Cup. Rashid also became the first spinner to concede more than 100 runs in an ODI.

Rashid soon became a target of many trolls, led by Iceland cricket.

“We’ve just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan’s first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG,” read the tweet from Iceland Cricket. But cricketers have absolutely hated the sarcastic tweet of Iceland cricket and has come out in support of Rashid. Check out these tweets.

Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members ? https://t.co/0z3F8KiS82 — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) June 18, 2019

He is a world class bowler & a delight to watch. Everyone has bad days in our sport — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) June 18, 2019