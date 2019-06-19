Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan trolled for trying to pass off Tagore quote as Gibran’s

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Kahn has been trolled in social media for confusing India’s national poet Rabindranath Tagore’s quotes with Khalil Jibran. He wrongly passed off Tagore’s quote as Gibran’s.

Khan wrote in social media a line by Tagore and attributed it to Gibran. Imran Kahn wrote in Twitter ”Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran’s words cited below, get to live a life of contentment – “I slept and I dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that service is joy”-.

But the original quote of Tagore is ” “I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.”

