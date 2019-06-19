KeralaLatest News

“Please Don’t Say that BJP Hacked the Machine For DNA Test” Sandeep Warrier Trolls Left on Binoy Kodiyeri Controversy

Jun 19, 2019, 11:26 am IST
Less than a minute

Yesterday, most News channels in Kerala, except the ones that support Left politics, took the issue of Binoy Kodiyeri’s controversy for their prime time debate and News 18 Channel saw some serious discussion. Sandeep Warrier, representing BJP, took a dig at the left with his arguments. He said the eight-year-old child is a piece of living evidence.

“Kodiyeri family’s lifestyle is completely opposite to the kind of left philosophy Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is trying to spread in the public. Their names have often been associated with many crimes in Kerala and they often function like a Mafia. Very often these controversies were settled using their political influence. But here is a piece of living evidence- the 8-year-old child. let the DNA test happen, but please don’t say in the end that BJP is in power in Maharashtra and therefore they have hacked the DNA testing machine” said Sandeep Warrier.

It was yesterday that a former bar dancer and a Bihar native woman had raised complaints of sexual allegations against Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

In her complaint, she alleged that Binoy had met her at Dubai and had exploited her sexually with promises of marriage. She revealed that Bineesh had brought her to Mumbai and made arrangements for her accommodation and then exploited her on a regular basis.

Tags

Related Articles

Heavy Rain and Cyclone Vayu ; IMD issues alert

Jun 11, 2019, 09:15 am IST

Stock Market: Sensex up by 217 points

Mar 13, 2019, 06:37 pm IST

Central Reserve Police convoy attacked in Kashmir; Video

Jun 15, 2018, 02:49 pm IST

Employee filed complaint against leading fashion store for filming her using hidden cam

Dec 4, 2017, 09:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close