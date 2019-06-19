Unidentified gunmen shot down 41 people

Unidentified gunmen on motorbikes attacked two villages in central Mali, killing at least 41 people. The fatal incident occurred in the Yoro and Gangafani village in Central Mali. In this part of the country, ethnic reprisal attacks have surged in recent months.

As per officials, about 100 unidentified armed men circulating on motos all of a sudden invaded Yoro and fired on the population. Then they descended on the village of Gangafani.

The attacks occurred on Monday evening on the villages of Yoro and Gangafani. The incident shows the security situation in the African country. In the African country, Mali ethnic militias regularly slaughter civilians from rival groups and Islamist militants are also active.

In the village of Yoro, 24 people were killed. 17 died in Gangafani 2. The victims were mostly ethnic Dogons,