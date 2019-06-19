Latest NewsIndia

Union minister’s son arrested for attempt to murder case

Jun 19, 2019, 03:51 pm IST
Prabal Patel, the son of union minister Prahlad Singh Patel was arrested by Madhya Pradesh police on charges of attempt to the murder case. He along with six others was booked by police on IPC 307,147,48,48,365,294 sections. His cousin brother Monu Patel is also booke by the police in the case.

He was arrested after 4 people are seriously injured in a clash. The incident occurred in Narasinghpur district in Madhya Pradesh. A verbal fight between Prabhal and two other ended in a violent clash.

As per police, a clash took place between two groups of people on Monday. After the fracas, a bullet was fired in which a man sustained serious injury.

