AN-32 crash: Mortal remains of all 13 people recovered

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has recovered the remains of all 13 personnel died in the IAF AN-32 crash. The mortal remains of 13 people, who were onboard the crashed Indian Air Force AN 32 helicopter, have been recovered from the accident site at Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

A team of 19 trekkers recovered the bodies. The team included Garud commandos and Special Forces of the Army. The mission to recover the bodies started last week on Wednesday. The mission was affected due to inclement weather. Helicopters including Mi17, Cheetah had been unable to approach to the site due to weather and cloud cover over the crash site.

The mortal remains are likely to taken to Jorhat first and follow up action will be decided thereafter.

The AN 32 helicopter lost its contact on its way to Mechuka from Jorhat on 3rd of this month. The wreckage of the aircraft was spotted on 11th of this month.