The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to launch severe action against the corrupt civil servants. Chief Minister asked to launch severe action against corrupt officials and said that there is no place for corrupt officials in the government and they should be forced to show the doors.

The Chief Minister asked to prepare a list of government officials who has a pending case against them. He said this while addressing a meeting of the government officials. The CM also announced that E-Office system in the state.

Earlier the union government has also instructed the corrupt officers to take voluntary retirement. 12 officers in the Income Tax Department has faced this action. Two days earlier 15 more senior officials have also given voluntary retirement.