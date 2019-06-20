Commodity Market: Gold and silver price rises

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals – gold and silver- has again gone up. The price of gold was appreciated by Rs.280 and silver was appreciated by Rs.710.

In the international market spot, gold was trading at a higher price of $ 1,385.54 an ounce. In the Indian market, in national capital New Delhi, gold 99.9% and 99.5% purity rose by Rs.280 each to reach Rs.34,020 and Rs.33,850 per 10 gram. But the price of sovereign gold remained unchanged at Rs.26,800 per eight gram.

The price of silver also surged. In the international market, silver was trading at $15.35 per ounce. In the Indian market, the price of silver goes up by Rs.710 to reach Rs.39,060 a kilo. The weekly-based delivery also rose by Rs.742 to reach Rs.38,044 a kilo. The price of silver coins remained firm at Rs.80,000 for buying and Rs.81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.