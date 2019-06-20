GoAir launches flight tickets from Rupees 899

The domestic private airline GoAir has launched domestic flight tickets at the lowest price. The domestic flight tickets of the airliner can be availed by paying just Rs.899. This offer will be valid for a limited period.

Family time=Mini-cation time! ???????

Take off with our LOWEST fares starting ?899*

Use promo code GOAIR10 to get an additional 10%* off on https://t.co/0fTA5swRMW or mobile app. Book from 18th – 23rd June'19 & Travel from 1st July – 30th Sept'19

Book now: https://t.co/oBy0dKMKYw pic.twitter.com/PoChsP1o8m — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) June 18, 2019

Passengers can book domestic flight tickets at an inclusive price of Rs.899 till June 23. The tickets can be valid for travel between July 1 and September 30.

The airliner also informed that passengers can also use promo code – GOAIR10- and get 10% discount. The promo code may not be valid in some of the dates like – July 3 to July 5, August 9 to August 18, August 23 to August 25, August 30 to September 3 and September 9 to September 19.-

The GoAir has also made it clear that the discount will be applicable only on the base fare. And the promo code will not apply on the selected dates listed above.