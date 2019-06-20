Latest NewsBusiness

GoAir launches flight tickets from Rupees 899

Jun 20, 2019, 05:50 pm IST
Less than a minute
GoAir

The domestic private airline GoAir has launched domestic flight tickets at the lowest price. The domestic flight tickets of the airliner can be availed by paying just Rs.899. This offer will be valid for a limited period.

Passengers can book domestic flight tickets at an inclusive price of Rs.899 till June 23. The tickets can be valid for travel between July 1 and September 30.

The airliner also informed that passengers can also use promo code – GOAIR10- and get 10% discount. The promo code may not be valid in some of the dates like – July 3 to July 5, August 9 to August 18, August 23 to August 25, August 30 to September 3 and September 9 to September 19.-

The GoAir has also made it clear that the discount will be applicable only on the base fare. And the promo code will not apply on the selected dates listed above.

Tags

Related Articles

Tata launches new version Hexa : Price and Features

Mar 1, 2019, 11:45 am IST
MULLAPERIYAR

Tamil Nadu Plays Dirty Politics While Kerala Suffers From Severe Flood

Aug 15, 2018, 08:53 pm IST

“I don’t want to continue as Chief Minister”,says Mamata Banerjee

May 26, 2019, 06:32 am IST

PM Narendra Modi and BJP’s ‘World’s Largest’ Video Conference : Watch Live Video

Feb 28, 2019, 12:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close