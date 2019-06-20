Harley Davidson to start production in India

Internation sports bike company Harley Davidson may start its production unit in India. The US-based company is in a plan to launch it’s won the production unit in the country.

Now the company is importing the fully built bikes from the US to India. For this around 50% tax has to be paid. And this is heavy tax is the main reason for the high price of Harley Davidson bikes in India. To overrule this the company thinks to start its production unit in the country. The company may team up with Hero motors in India.

The company aims to produce 250 to 500 cc bikes in India. The discussions for this are currently progressing. The company proposes to start its production from 2 to 5 year. By this production unit company not only aims at the Indian market but also the other Asian markets also.