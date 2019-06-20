KeralaLatest News

Heavy Rain: Yellow, Orange alerts declared in the state

Jun 20, 2019, 07:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there is a possibility for heavy rain across the state. The state government has declared alerts in various districts.

An orange alert has been declared in Kasaragod on June 21, Kannur, Kozhikode and Kasargode on June 22. In the districts where an orange alert has been declared, there will be heavy or strong rainfall.

Yellow alert has been declared on June 20 in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasragod. On June 21 in Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode. On June 22 in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Wayanda. June 23 in Kozhikode, Kasarakod and in June 24 in Kannur, Kasaragod and Ernakulam.

Tags

Related Articles

‘Ice Shivling’ at the Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir has Completely Melted

Jul 25, 2018, 10:43 pm IST
mira rajput opens about position

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor spotted twinning in Black outfit; See Pics

Dec 18, 2018, 04:28 pm IST

Asian Athletics Championships: India bagged 10 medals

Apr 22, 2019, 11:33 pm IST
Milk

Here is how to use Milk for glowing skin

Jan 29, 2019, 11:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close