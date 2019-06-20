Heavy Rain: Yellow, Orange alerts declared in the state

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there is a possibility for heavy rain across the state. The state government has declared alerts in various districts.

An orange alert has been declared in Kasaragod on June 21, Kannur, Kozhikode and Kasargode on June 22. In the districts where an orange alert has been declared, there will be heavy or strong rainfall.

Yellow alert has been declared on June 20 in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasragod. On June 21 in Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode. On June 22 in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Wayanda. June 23 in Kozhikode, Kasarakod and in June 24 in Kannur, Kasaragod and Ernakulam.