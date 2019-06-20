KeralaLatest News

India, Sri Lanka under threat from ISIS’ new strategy,says intelligence reports

Jun 20, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
Intelligence reports have warned that India and Sri Lanka are likely to be under threat with terror group ISIS in wake of losses across Syria and Iraq, reported NDTV.

As per the reports, three letters were sent by the state intelligence to top Kerala police officers that hinted at the possibility of such a development.

One of the letters accessed by NDTV read: ‘After loss of territory in Iraq and Syria, IS is urging operatives to take up violent forms of jihad while staying back in their respective countries.’
Senior officials said Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kashmir are the most vulnerable states to the ISIS influence in the country. According to police, at least 100 people are believed to have joined ISIS from Kerala in the last years.

District police chiefs have been asked to strengthen internal security cells while around 10 to 12 online honey traps have been put in place.

The Kerala coast has been on alert to prevent the entry of ISIS terrorists from the island nation since May-end.

