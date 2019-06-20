Intelligence Report Says ISIS Planning an Attack at Kochi. 30 Under Observation

In a shocking piece of news, an Intelligence report has revealed that Islamic terror outfit ISIS might target shopping malls at Kochi and other important centers. Intelligence has sent a letter to higher police officials explaining the situation.

NDTV report says since ISIS has suffered a serious setback in middle east countries like Iraq, Syria, etc, and therefore they are looking for places around the Indian ocean. The report also says that there plan is to bring ISIS members to their respective countries and start the attack.

Three letters have been given to Police Intelligence and it is one among those letters which reveal Kochi as a possible target of the terrorist organization. Cyber activities related to ISIS is increasing in the nation. Kerala is one of the states where ISIS is the strongest in the country. Jammu Kashmir, Telangana and Andhra are the other states.